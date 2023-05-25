Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.07-7.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.355-5.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.24.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $197.56. 2,413,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.32 and its 200 day moving average is $201.56. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

