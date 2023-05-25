Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $4,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

