Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $4.72 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $135.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.12 or 0.00053850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00039790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,661,589 coins and its circulating supply is 334,598,869 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

