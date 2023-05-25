Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 535 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.97) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 520 ($6.47) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.79) to GBX 532 ($6.62) in a research note on Thursday.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

