Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63.11 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.97 or 0.00026619 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $815.38 million and approximately $63.11 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,201.67 or 1.00043313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002460 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,495 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,419.640763 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.77358539 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $32,907,267.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.