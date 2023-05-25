Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Axos Financial Stock Performance
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.
