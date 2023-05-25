AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.57.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $107.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

