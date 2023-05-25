AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

