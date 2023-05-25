AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 9,480 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.