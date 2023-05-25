AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,684 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after buying an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in American International Group by 202.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after buying an additional 962,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 132.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,010,000 after acquiring an additional 755,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

