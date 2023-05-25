AXQ Capital LP Invests $516,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in CDW by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 709.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 13,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW opened at $167.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.03. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

