AXQ Capital LP Makes New $371,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,332,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,227,854 shares of company stock valued at $93,535,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

