AXQ Capital LP Makes New $408,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,275,000 after purchasing an additional 721,730 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $74.20.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.