AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $144.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

