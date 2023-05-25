AXQ Capital LP Takes $498,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at $302,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.