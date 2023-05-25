AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in DaVita by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 0.7 %

DVA opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.