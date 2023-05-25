Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. 323,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 210,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Azarga Uranium Trading Up 5.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
About Azarga Uranium
Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azarga Uranium (AZZUF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.