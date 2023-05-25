Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 130,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 104,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Backblaze Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Backblaze Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

