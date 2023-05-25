Baker Chad R Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.35. 1,245,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,104. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

