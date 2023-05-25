Baker Chad R Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Chad R lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.4% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.96. 1,181,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

