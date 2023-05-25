Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,311,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,882,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

