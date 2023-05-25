Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$121.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$138.59.

BMO traded up C$0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$113.74. 1,063,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,466. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$111.88 and a 12-month high of C$138.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.89. The company has a market cap of C$79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

