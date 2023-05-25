Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$123.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$138.59.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$125.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$111.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.85.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.