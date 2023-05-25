Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at Barclays

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.34.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.37. 1,856,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.40. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$86.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

