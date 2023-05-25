Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 21,096 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2,109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

