Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,565,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,053.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,848.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,637.39. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

