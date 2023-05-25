Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,117 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 247,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

NYSE TRV opened at $175.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

