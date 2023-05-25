Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $114.79 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

