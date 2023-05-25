Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 963 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

