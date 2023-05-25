Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.98 and its 200 day moving average is $201.15. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

