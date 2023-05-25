Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Trimmed by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Barrick Gold by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

