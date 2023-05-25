Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 0.4% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Bausch Health Companies worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

