BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Stock Down 1.4 %

BCE Increases Dividend

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 739,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

