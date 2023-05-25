Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,646,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,137,000 after acquiring an additional 339,850 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 95,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 44,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $135.91. 1,893,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $397.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.