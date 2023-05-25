Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.12.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.02. 3,017,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,149,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $291.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

