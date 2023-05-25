Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 2.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.91. 5,045,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,650,628. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.