Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,599,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.17. 2,979,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,169. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.66 and a 200 day moving average of $322.23. The stock has a market cap of $162.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

