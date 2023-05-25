Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.40. 621,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.53 and a 200 day moving average of $337.45. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.