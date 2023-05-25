Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.22. The stock had a trading volume of 960,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,103. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

