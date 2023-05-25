Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,656 ($33.03).
Several analysts recently issued reports on BWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.00) to GBX 2,661 ($33.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.21) to GBX 2,870 ($35.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,700 ($33.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.08) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.31) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
BWY stock opened at GBX 2,328 ($28.96) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,289.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,139.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572 ($19.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,570 ($31.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,293.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
