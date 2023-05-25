Bernardo Fiaux Buys 12,553 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) CFO Bernardo Fiaux purchased 12,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,541.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,402.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bernardo Fiaux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Bernardo Fiaux bought 1,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,900.00.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of FREE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 187,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,398. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 573.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 88,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.