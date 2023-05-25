BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($28.61) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.72) to GBX 2,370 ($29.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.83) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.72) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,503.33 ($31.14).

Shares of LON:BHP traded down GBX 27 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,228 ($27.71). The company had a trading volume of 809,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,395.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,539.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The stock has a market cap of £112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.83).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

