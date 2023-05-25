Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $1.54. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 54,591 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 74.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
