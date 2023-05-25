Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $1.54. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 54,591 shares changing hands.

Biomerica Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 95.15% and a negative net margin of 74.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

About Biomerica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,157,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.