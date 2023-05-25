BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vimal Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 184,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,798. The company has a market cap of $681.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.12. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

