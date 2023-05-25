Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 96.0% in May

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BIXT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Bioxytran has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bioxytran will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

