Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $158.44. 147,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.48. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 275.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.