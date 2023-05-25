Bison Wealth LLC Buys 56 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.39. The company has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

