Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,835,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,531 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.61. 2,248,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,827,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.