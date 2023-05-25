Bison Wealth LLC Has $318,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Boston Partners increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

