Bison Wealth LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 410,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 343,087 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,832.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,214,600. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.